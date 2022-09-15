A new public square named after Queen Elizabeth II is being built in Sydney’s CBD

In the latest in a series of major public works announced by premier Dominic Perrottet, a new public square named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II is to be built in the heart of Sydney's CBD. Parts of the NSW Registrar-General’s building on Macquarie Street will be demolished to make way for the outdoor space which will also create more direct access to the Domain parklands from the CBD. Within the square there will be a monument to the late monarch, who died on September 10, aged 96, after reigning over Commonwealth countries including Australia for 70 years.

“We will have this great plaza opened up for the people of New South Wales to enjoy, to appreciate, but most importantly, to remember the service and dedication of Queen Elizabeth to the great people of New South Wales.”

The new square is part of plans to revitalise the heritage-listed precinct where some of the very earliest surviving parts of Sydney can be found, between the Domain and the CBD, running parallel with the Botanic Gardens all the way to Bennelong Point and the Opera House. Extensions to some parts of the historically important buildings were added in the 1970s and “should never have been built in the first place,” according to Perrottet.

Despite his publicly known position on Australia becoming a republic, prime minister Anthony Albanese hailed the new Queen Elizabeth II square as a “visionary project”, adding that it was “an appropriate and fitting tribute.” The prime minister also made clear earlier this week that there would not be a referendum called to alter the constitution and declare the nation a republic during his term in office.