A psychic TikTok comedian has been accurately predicting Sydney’s case numbers

When challenged by an especially persistent journalist at the daily press briefing on July 15 about whether Sydney’s lockdown could be extended for a fourth time, Gladys Berejiklian said she wished she had a crystal ball. While we can’t offer her any fortune-telling clobber like that, there does appear to be a Sydney comedian and TikTok star who may will be the next best thing.

Jon-Bernard Kairouz, who has more than 101,000 followers on his TikTok account @jonbernardk, has predicted with pinpoint accuracy the exact number of new cases reported in the daily press briefings three days in a row. Citing a string of unlikely statistical factors in his videos including “the circumference of Western Sydney”, and “how many households in Fairfield have more than 11 children”, Kairouz ponders a set of baffling equations on a whiteboard before plucking the correct number seemingly out of the air.

In fact, this social media seer has been so eerily on the money that a journalist even suggested in the media briefing on July 16 that NSW Health must have a leak. All we know is that getting it right once is lucky, twice is a fluke, and three times is eyebrow raising. If he gets it right again, however, we’ll be hitting him for some lotto numbers.

This fortune-telling influencer is the latest in a series of bizarrely comic moments from Sydney's latest lockdown, including the news of a terrifying deer that scared two naked sunbathers so much they got lost in the bush, a man claiming to be "the prime creator of this earth" storming a press conference to serve the police commissioner a Cease and Desist, and the endlessly memeable moment where the state's chief medical officer Kerry Chant's glasses broke mid briefing.

