A Sydney bar is making German-inspired winter platters with three types of schnitty

You could put on thermals – or you could get your winter padding courtesy of the Bavarian

There are few better ways to warm up than with a carb-filled, meaty spread. This winter, the German-inspired Bavarian is leaning into its cold weather roots and plating up boards of wintry treats straight from Deutschland. Grab a mate and tackle the Bavarian Tasting Platter ($59), with a slab of crackling pork belly; pork knuckle; flavour-packed German sausages; chicken schnitzel with a crisp golden crumb and other Germanic accoutrements like sauerkraut, mashed potato, apple compote and a bier jus.

Keen to focus on just one kind of meat? The Ultimate Pork Platter ($59) serves up pork in four ways: as crackling pork belly, in a Nurnberger bratwurst, flattened and crumbed in a crisp pork schnitzel and stuffed in bao with a barbecue sauce. If you're a sucker for a schnitty, you can head straight for the Schnitzel Celebration Platter ($49), which brings the winter favourite to you in three forms: a cheesy chicken parmy; a garlic and parmesan rubbed chicken schnitzel; and the traditional Jagerschnitzel with mushroom sauce.

There are also Southern-inspired platters with potato gems and Jack Daniels sauces, as well as one showcasing five kinds of sausage (cheese kransky, frankfurter, pepper and garlic kielbasa, Nurnberger pin wheels and liverwurst, in case you were wondering). Get your hands on these platters all winter long at Bavarian outlets around Sydney.

Want more winter warmers? These are Sydney's best chicken schnitties.