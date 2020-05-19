Act up with Griffin Theatre's World’s a Stage challenge

Put on your fave play in lockdown and help raise funds to get the indie theatre up and running again

While you’re doing Zoom dance classes to try and stave off the shame of baking one too many Monte Carlos in lockdown, apparently Shakespeare used plague-induced time-outs from the Globe Theatre to work up King Lear, Macbeth and maybe Anthony and Cleopatra too.

No pressure, hey? Well, we might not all match up to the Bard, but Griffin Theatre sure as hell thinks we can have a go and get a little creative right now. Launching the cute #WorldsAStageChallenge, Griffin has cried havoc and let loose the dogs of drama.

The idea’s simple. Set yourself up on whatever stage comes to hand – be that your Romeo and Juliet-style balcony, atop your dining table, amidst the weeds of your unruly backyard or in the salubrious surrounds of your lime-scaled shower – and perform a snappy lil bit from your fave play. And sorry, Shakes, but you get bonus points for keeping it Australian.

Whether your audience is your so-tired-of-you partner, your confused fur baby, or bemused besties on Houseparty doesn’t really matter. Sing it to the mirror if you must. All you have to do is have a little fun with theatre that gets your spirits high or dive into the emosh zone, then share the video on whatever social platform floats your boat tagging it with the hashtag #WorldsAStageChallenge

If you need some inspiration, check out Griff regular Sheridan Harbridge and her future Helpmann Award-winning co-star Rabbit in this hilarious take on Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie.