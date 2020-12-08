SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sydney Bus
Photograph: Creative Commons

All of Sydney's buses are set to turn electric by 2030

And all 8,000 buses across NSW will be replaced with an entirely zero-emission fleet

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

Curse Sydney's buses if you will, for their meandering routes and their (kinda reliable) lateness, but they're the only mode of transport that connects many parts of the city to others. For example, if you're heading beachside this summer without a car, chances are that you'll be relying on those publicly subsidised wheels for a cool dip.

Now, the NSW government has proposed a major sustainable switch for the city's entire fleet of buses: they're all set to be electric by 2030. 

Andrew Constance, the NSW minister for transport, made the announcement earlier in December, saying that the rollout would mark the first step in the state's transition to zero-emission transport. Five buses have already been trialled (four of them in the Inner West) over the last 18 months in Sydney, and after positive feedback from drivers and passengers, the state government is looking to roll out the first major lot in 2021. Thirty buses will hit the ground in the first quarter of the year, while another 20 are set to follow. The buses are able to run for 15 hours from a single charge. 

A year on from the horrific bushfires of last summer, we're ready to see a modern, clean-energy-run public transport system, that's for sure.  

Keep up with the latest in Sydney news here

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.