Almost all remaining restrictions in NSW lift on December 15. Here’s what to expect

Unvaccinated people will have the same access to businesses and venues as vaccinated people

Premier Dominic Perrottet had hoped to encourage 95 per cent of adults in NSW to get vaccinated by prolonging the state’s restrictions on unvaccinated people until December 15. NSW will fall just short of that ambitious vaccination target, with 94.8 per cent of adults in NSW having received a single dose of vaccine by the December 15 deadline. But now a new concern looms with the arrival of the Omicron variant in Australia. On December 14, NSW experienced a significant surge in cases, going from 536 confirmed cases on December 13 to a total of 804 just a day later, the highest daily total for more than ten weeks. Despite this troubling spike in cases, plans to lift the remaining restrictions on the unvaccinated will still go ahead as planned.

There will be a small number of health measures in place for all residents and visitors to NSW, regardless of their vaccination status, as community transmission is still a major concern. But largely, all remaining restrictions will be lifted. Here’s what to expect:

Masks will only be required on public transport and planes, at airports and for indoors front-of-house hospitality staff who are not fully vaccinated.

QR check-in is only required for hospitals, aged and disability care facilities, gyms, places of worship, funerals or memorial services, personal services, pubs, small bars, registered clubs, nightclubs, strip clubs, sex on premises venues, and indoor music festivals with more than 1,000 people. However, you will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination, although some businesses may still choose to make this a condition of entry, as a policy of the venue.

No capacity caps on gyms, indoor recreation and sporting facilities.

Non-critical retail reopens to all customers regardless of vaccination status.

No capacity caps on personal services including hairdressers, spas, beauty and nail salons, tattoo and massage parlours.

Employers may allow staff to work from home at their discretion.

No limit to number of visitors in a private residence.

No limit to number of people for outdoor public gatherings.

All visitors to residents in aged care facilities and disability homes permitted in line with their policies.

No capacity caps on hospitality venues.

Singing and dancing is permitted indoors and outdoors for all, regardless of vaccination status.

Travel between greater Sydney and regional NSW is permitted for all regardless of vaccination status.

Carpooling permitted for all.

Caravan parks and camping grounds open for all regardless of vaccination status.

No capacity caps on major recreation facilities like stadiums, theme parks and racecourses.

No capacity caps on entertainment facilities including cinemas and theatres.

No capacity caps on information and education facilities including art galleries, museums and libraries.

No person limit for outdoor public gatherings and recreation.

Music festivals reopen with a 20,000 person limit.

Weddings and funerals permitted with no limit on guest numbers, eating and drinking allowed while standing and dancing permitted for all.

Singing and dancing indoors permitted for all regardless of vaccination status.

International travellers who are not fully vaccinated still need to quarantine on arrival for 14 days.

