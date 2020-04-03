Animal shelters and care centres across NSW are no longer permitted to open to the public, but the task of rehoming rescued animals remains a pressing issue.

To ensure the fur babies in their care are still able to find their forever homes, the RSPCA NSW has gotten around the issue of physical distancing by launching an entirely remote way to adopt a pet. Adopt from Home allows prospective adopters to put in an application online, meet their prospective pet via video call, and go through the relevant checks and interviews via phone. Once the application is complete and approved, the latest addition to your family will be delivered to your door by RSPCA staff.

This is the second major initiative launched by RSPCA NSW since strict social restrictions were instituted in the state. With thousands of Australians staying at home in response to government health guidelines, the organisation had previously called for anyone staying at home to foster one of its rescue animals. So, whether you’re looking for a temporary quarantine buddy or a pal for life, you can be a positive force in the life of a four-legged friend. And during this time of isolation and uncertainty, they might just be the positive force you need in your life too.

