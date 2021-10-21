Sydney
A hand holding a tumbler of frozen coke slushie garnished with a lemon wedge
Photograph: Supplied/Belles Hot Chicken

Belles Hot Chicken is slinging free boozy slushies for one day only

With summer around the corner, these icy bad boys couldn't have come at a better time

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
To celebrate the launch of its brand new boozy slushies, Belles Hot Chicken at Barangaroo is giving away 100 free thirst-quenchers to some very lucky punters on Friday October 22 from 4pm. It's a first-in-best-dressed situation so knock off early and get in quick. Speaking of best dressed, there will even be a limited edition slushie t-shirt designed by local artist Paul Tooth.

The first of the two flavours is the Agave Maria; a pretty pastel pink drink inspired by the Sydney waterfront at dusk. Made with rosé, agave nectar and lime juice, and topped with Belles original spicy seasoning for an extra zing, this will be a seriously summery bevy. The second flavour, Whiskey Babylon, is a classic pairing of Ned’s whiskey and cola, with a native twist of Australian bitters and plum kombucha. Boozy, sweet, and perfect with spicy hot chicken.

The slushies will be $14 a pop, take away or dine in at both the Barangaroo and Tramsheds outlets, and with picnic season and summer breezes upon us, they couldn't have come at a better time.

If you're excited to get out an support your city, don't forget to vote in our Time Out Bar and Restaurant Revive Awards!

