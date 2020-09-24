Black Star Pastry's latest chocolate-layered creation looks like a desert sunset

Black Star Pastry's newest creation is ambitious, to say the least. Clearly, the masterminds behind the inventive pastry range, and arguably the most Instagrammable cake in the world, have been struck with a case of wanderlust – the latest cake to come out of the kitchen is an intricate, chocolatey take on an other-worldly desert sunrise.

One look at this cake, and you're not quite certain if it should be on a plate or in a gallery. Layers rise above others like gradations of sediment: a chocolate and roasted hazelnut dacquoise is followed by a layer of salted caramel chocolate dotted with puffed cacao rice streusel, topped with flourless chocolate sponge and a slick of rooibos-infused chocolate mousse made from single-origin Madagascan cocoa beans. To complete the look of the ethereal desert-scape? The top layer of mousse is dusted with dark chocolate, and worked on by hand to mimic the look of windswept dunes. To the side, a wave of chocolate rises like a distant mirage, shadowed by a gold-brushed 'sun', made of passionfruit chocolate.

The cake, aptly named the 'Chocolate Mirage', is available to order and pick-up in Sydney and Melbourne from October 2. Sizes start from single portions all the way up to slabs which serve 40 – but you'll have to pre-order online for those. Make sure to check opening times before you visit a store in person.

Got a bit of wanderlust yourself? A bunch of Australian travel photographers shared their favourite places with us.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story