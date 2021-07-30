Get month-long access to their streaming platform ACO StudioCasts for less than it usually costs to watch one film

Lockdown can be a pretty unsettling time, with low-key stress thrumming along in the background constantly. But you can totally soothe your blues away with the aid of the sweet strings of the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO).

They were absolute heroes when they launched their digital platform ACO StudioCasts in response to last year’s shutdowns, delivering slickly cinematic concert films to up your chill factor on demand, and they’re at it again. The current drama might have sunk their national tour of River, but they aren’t crying over it. Instead they’ve launched a new season of eight immersive movies that show off exactly what they can do. Artistic director Richard Tognetti leads the orchestra on violin in the teary latest drop, Tchaikovsky’s Serenade, and it’s truly beautiful

“After a decade of filmmaking, a season of concert films was a natural evolution for the ACO,” Tognetti says. “These aren’t simply static recreations of a concert hall experience, but bespoke films that provide a new perspective on how we appreciate and understand music.”

Tchaikovsky’s Serenade is directed by Matisse Ruby and captured on camera by Drew English, and it's well worth a look here. While an annual subscription to ACO StudioCasts will usually set you back $229, or $35 per film, you can grab access to the lot for $30 for 30 days until the end of August. So get in quick, flick on a mellifluous movie and feel your cares melt away.

