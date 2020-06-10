Bodacious Bill & Ted return to rock our world in new trailer

Party on as Keanu and Alex go back to the future

Whoa dudes, the world’s second most famous phone booth time-travellers – after Doctor Who – are back with a brand new adventure. Madman Entertainment dropped the trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music this morning, and we’ve never been so happy to see metalhead slackers William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan (Keanu Reeves).

For movie-lovers itching to return to cinemas ASAP, their catch-cry of “be excellent to each other and party on dudes,” is exactly what we need to hear right now.

Firing up some hardcore nostalgia for the 1989 original Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and its 1991 follow-up Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, this time our favourite world-savers are middle-aged and once more down on their luck. Playing gigs in scuzzy bars to a handful of punters who are mostly there for the $2 tacos, it’s safe to say their one-day world-changing music has currently lost its relevance.

Unprepared to put in the hard yards to get the promised utopia back on track, they instead decide to travel to the future to steal their brightest idea, as yet un-thunk, from themselves. Because timey-wimey nonsense.

It doesn’t have to make sense. We’re just here to see these bodacious goofballs play air guitar with Death (William Sadler) once more. Plus this time Aussie Samara Weaving (Hollywood, Ready or Not) is along for the ride as Bill’s daughter, alongside Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical, Bombshell) as Ted’s. Excellent.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will release nationally on Thursday, August 27.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

