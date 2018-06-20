Brace for winter with cheese fondue

There's no escaping it, winter is here, so on the eve of the shortest day of the year, we've found a new way to warm up from the inside out. Swissôtel Sydney in the CBD is serving up a new fondue experience so that you can fulfil all of your melted cheese dreams.

For $29 per person, you and a mate can get around a hot bowl of melted gruyere and Emmental (that's the holey cheese), served with bites of crusty bread and pickles. If you're feeling extra peckish you can add in Swedish meatballs, roast potatoes, veggies or beer battered chips; and you can also pimp your pot with extra fourme d’Ambert blue cheese or gorgonzola blue cheese.

If you've got more of a sweet tooth opt for the chocolate fondue, which is $22 per person. You'll get a whole pot of melted milk chocolate, served with fresh strawberries, marshmallows, waffles and churros.

Both fondue sets are available for groups of two or more, from Thursday to Sunday from 5.30pm at Sydney Swissotel, and booking is recommended.

