Ever on the pulse with his politically charged, properly beautiful murals, Future Shaper Scottie Marsh has done it again. The guerilla graffiti artist is ever-ready to use his portraiture power for good, and this time he’s teamed up with his new Marrickville neighbours, Hawke’s Brewing Co., to create a likeness of our most famously boozy Prime Minister, Bob Hawke.

Marsh has depicted the man who once declared that, “Any boss who sacks anyone for not turning up today is a bum,” after Australia won the America’s Cup in 1983 with his ‘race you to the pub’ t-shirt pulled up, bandage on arm, mid-pour pint in hand on the one wall of the brewery. The artwork is topped off with the slogan: “Every jab gets us closer to the pub,” in clear support of Sydney’s sterling vaccination drive efforts. Hawke’s band-aid is printed with a QR code that directs you to a website where you can find your nearest vaccine clinic. You can even buy his t-shirt from the brewery’s merch site, with $5 from every tee donated to hospo relief charity @tipjarfund.

On his Instagram post featuring the new mural, Marsh said, “Absolute pleasure teaming up with the legends @hawkesbrewingco at their new brewery. I’ll be filling up Bob’s schooner as we hit vaccination targets so go get your jab and let’s open this bitch up.” This sentiment was mirrored by the brewery too. “The message is simple – EVERY jab gets us closer to the pub. The sooner we hit 80 per cent, the sooner vulnerable businesses (like your favourite pub!) can get back on their feet, and the sooner we can all get back to living with less lockdowns, more freedoms and yes, frosties straight from the tap.”

