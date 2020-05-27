Bulla Choc Tops are now available at the supermarket for the first time ever

If you’re missing being able to catch a movie at the cinema, you’ll probably be equally forlorn for the snacks that are part and parcel of the quintessential movie experience. While it’s not yet clear when picture palaces will be able to welcome back film fans, the ice cream experts at Bulla Family Diary are at least making a taste of a night at the movies accessible right now.

For the first time, Bulla's full range of Choc Tops – normally only available from cinemas and theatres – will be heading to the freezer aisle at the supermarket. They’re being sold exclusively at Coles nationwide from May 27, but for a limited time only, so you'll need to be quick if you want to recreate that cinema experience at home. In addition to the timeless classic of chocolate dipped vanilla, you can also try salted caramel, cookies and cream, mint, chocolate and boysenberry flavours.

Wondering when cinemas will be reopening? Here's how they're hoping to start screenings by July.

Share the story