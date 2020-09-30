Bunnings' sausage sizzles are back in NSW from next weekend

It's been a rough few months sans snags – but that's all about to change

The nation's go-to spot for a sanga – and occasionally hardware, I guess – has announced the triumphant return of the much-lauded Bunnings sausage sizzle to NSW and ACT stores. In a radio interview this morning, Bunnings' chief operating officer Deb Poole confirmed that stores in the ACT would be slinging the Saturday morning favourite from this Saturday, October 3, while NSW stores will welcome back the mighty sizzle from Saturday, October 10.

Over its long history, the weekend event has raised money for numerous charities and organisations. Next weekend, Poole confirmed, over 100 community groups have already volunteered to sell sausages and raise funds, including the Lions Club, Rotary and various sports clubs.

It's been a rough couple of months sans sausage – but we've all had to make our sacrifices. The new look sizzle will promote safe physical distancing, incorporate strict safety and hygiene protocols and added cleaning processes. Anything for the sanga, we say.

Share the story