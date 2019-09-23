Pups and power tools, together at last! It turns out that the fine folks at Bunnings aren’t just great at helping you find the right gear for your latest reno project. They’re also great at helping fur babies find their forever homes.

Pet re-homing organisation Second Chance Animal Rescue and the Animal Welfare League of NSW have partnered with a DIY superstore to host adoption drives at several Bunnings outlets across the state on October 6, between 11am and 2pm. Five NSW-based branches – McGraths Hill, Castle Hill, West Hoxton, South Nowra, and Bathurst – will be welcoming a host of cute, adoption-ready critters vying to be the latest addition to your family.

The closest participating Bunnings to the city is Castle Hill (a full details of Bunnings locations with adoption drives can be found here). Everyone and anyone is welcome to pop in for a few pats, even if you’re not in the market for a four-legged friend.

And of course, that most time-honored of Bunnings’ traditions, the humble sausage sizzle, will be in full effect.

Take your pooch pal for an awesome day out at one of these dog-friendly beaches in Sydney.