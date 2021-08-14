Sydney
Business impacted by Covid? Here's how to ask for help

The Night Time Industries Association has a survey to help small businesses ask for support

Cassidy Knowlton
With Sydney in what is looking like indefinite lockdown, hospitality and entertainment businesses are struggling. Industry advocacy group the Night Time Industries Association wants to know exactly how bars, restaurants, music venues, entertainment centres and other businesses have been affected by lockdowns and what government help they need.

The NTIA has created a survey for those working in the industry to describe their experiences and ask for the kind of help they require. The survey asks whether businesses have been able to access grants, how the application process has gone, what more help is needed and the mood within businesses. 

The survey will only take a few minutes, and it will help the NTIA decide where to focus its efforts in trying to secure more government help. All data will be anonymised. 

What's next for Sydney's lockdown? This is what we know so far.

