Butter at Parramatta Lanes 2016
Photograph: Supplied

Butter is bringing rare sneakers, Champagne and fried chicken to Chatswood

Its new store will be Butter's third in Sydney, following its original Surry Hills outpost and its Parramatta store

Divya Venkataraman
Surry Hills original Butter is spreading its luxe-low roots all over Sydney. After lining the walls of a Surry Hills corner joint with hip, unusual sneakers and serving up crisp fried chicken with Champagne, it made its mark in Parramatta – and now, it's letting the Lower North Shore get a taste of the goods, too. 

Butter Chatswood Chase will be slinging fried chicken, ramen, stuffed doughnuts, ultra-cool sneakers by brands like Hypebeast and Raised by Wolves, and of course, bubbles – but it'll also be adding a new range to the mix: charcoal chicken rubbed with red pepper, marinated for two full days, and cooked over fire. The menu items you've known and salivated over previously are here too: the fried chicken sandwich with dashi and pickles, chicken tenders, the 'shroom burger, and the sweet and salty chicken and maple syrup doughnut boxes. You'll also find an expanded range of salads and beef burgers, as well as a fully stocked bar with cocktails and an indulgent spread of Champagne options. 

Butter will launch in Chatswood Chase sometime in the week commencing December 21. Check back for more details. 

