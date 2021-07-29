Cabaret star Catherine Alcorn and drag queen Verushka Darling headline this digital gig

Catherine Alcorn, the magnificently glittering rabble rouser of Australia’s cabaret scene, is back streaming into your living room once more. She assembled a crack A-list team of obscenely fun stars for the last outing of Catherine and Friends, including Hamilton lead Jason Arrow. It was such a hoot and a total soul-stirrer in trying times that Alcorn’s at it again this week. Drag star Verushka Darling will stand by her side, and this time they’re joined by Barbara and The Camp Dogs vocal belter and all-around legend Ursula Yovich, comedian, actor and columnist Jean Kittson, and The Wharf Revue alumnus Phil Scott.

Beaming to us live from Sydney's Concourse Theatre at 8.30pm on Friday July 30, the gig is hosted on the awesome online platform the Melbourne Digital Concert Hall, providing the great big hug of interstate love-in we need right now. You can grab a ticket here for $24, with $20 going straight to the artists. And all digital tickets come with a 72-hour viewing window too, starting from the morning after the concert, so you can watch it back.

Melbourne Digital Concert Hall was set up by Chris Howlett and Adele Schonhardt to support artists doing it tough without any income during the Victorian capital’s extended lockdown. Since then it has grown beyond all expectations, and they swung in fast to support NSW artists in our hour of need. Alcorn was psyched to be asked to host these sensational nights of live entertainment. “I hope Australia gets behind us Sydney artists and show us the same support it did in 2020. We need it more than ever.”

There are heaps of cool gigs coming up soon too, including lots of Melbourne acts who are standing with Sydney when we need it most. You can scan the full program here.

