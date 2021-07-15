Sydney
Catherine Alcorn performing live with Verushka Darling
Photograph: Supplied

Cabaret star Catherine Alcorn and the lead of 'Hamilton' headline a digital gig series

Jason Arrow, Verushka Darling and Jacqui Dark are all invited to a fun Friday night beamed to your sofa

By Stephen A Russell
Your sofa is about to become the starriest place in all of Australia as A-listers line-up in your living room from July 16. Hamilton lead Jason Arrow, currently stood down from the smash-hit musical during lockdown, joins an all-star line-up assembled by the magnificent queen of cabaret Catherine Alcorn. 

Catherine and Friends is a livestream show set to be beamed from the Concourse Theatre in Melbourne's Chatswood on July 16. Alcorn and Arrow will be joined, in a socially distant but utterly fabulous way, by drag queen supremo Verushka Darling, Mad Max: Fury Road’s unforgettable flame-throwing guitarist iOTA, comedian Elouise Efots and opera singer Jacqui Dark.

Forget state rivalry, our mates down south have our backs right now. This glittering ensemble will be hosted on awesome online platform Melbourne Digital Concert Hall. It  was set up by Chris Howlett and Adele Schonhardt to support artists doing it tough without any income during the Victorian capital’s extended lockdown. Since then it has grown beyond all expectation, and they swung in fast to support NSW artists in our hour of need.

Alcorn was psyched to be asked to host this sure to be sensational night of live entertainment. “Here we are again, a year later, but this time without JobKeeper, Seeker or any immediate support, so it seems we need to take matters into our own fabulous hands,” she says. “I’m truly delighted to be working with Melbourne Digital Concert Hall to present their first comedy cabaret live stream concert. I hope Australia gets behind us Sydney artists this week and show us the same support it did in 2020. We need it more than ever.”

You can grab a ticket here for $24, with $20 going straight to the artists. The difference, the price of a takeaway coffee, covers credit card fees and streaming costs. And there are heaps of cool gigs coming up soon too, including velvet-voiced jazz diva Mama Alto singing Songs for a Winter Evening and the Melbourne Chamber Orchestra performing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. You can scan the full program here

Love music? Check out celebrities playing in rarely seen corners of the Opera House

