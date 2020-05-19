Car parks in central Sydney are offering all-day parking for $15 until end of June

The curve has been flattened, restrictions have been relaxed and workplaces are beginning to welcome back staff. However, if you're getting back into the swing of your daily routine and public transport is your usual go-to way to work, you may want to rethink your options.

Huge caps on the number of passengers allowed on PT vehicles and warnings against using the transport network at peak hour will no doubt prompt many people to drive into the city instead. So, because times are already tough enough as it is, Australia’s largest car park group, Wilson Parking, are busting down the price of all-day parking to just $15. The discount will be applied to 30 car parks across the city – that’s more than 10,000 parking spaces. A full day's parking usually costs as much as $50 or more in the CBD.

The discount will be available any time of day, and within a 24-hour period there are no limits on the amount of time you can park, you just need to use the Wilson Parking smartphone app to book. Wilson Parking have pledged to offer the deal until the end of June. You can find a full list of the participating car parks on the Wilson Parking website.

Make sure you stay Covid safe by following these essential hygiene rules.

