Someone getting the vaccine
Photograph: CDC/Supplied

Cases continue to climb in the Inner West, Glebe and Waterloo as vaccination rates lag

NSW chief medical officer Kerry Chant has urged people in these areas to get the jab

Alannah Maher
NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant has called on more people to get vaccinated, as the numbers of people coming forward to get jabbed in certain areas of Cenrtal Sydney lag far behind rates in Sydney's LGAs of concern. 

Chant has specifically called on people who live in the Inner West, Glebe and Waterloo to get vaccinated as cases begin to rise in these jurisdictions as well.

“We are seeing an upswing in cases in the Inner West, Glebe [and] Waterloo. A call out to the communities in those areas, you may not have perceived yourself at risk, so please get tested if you have the most minimal of symptoms,” she said.

Deputy premier John Barilaro also communicated in the same press conference that a “vast amount” of regional NSW will open back up this week. In areas like Orange there were so many people turning up to get vaccinated at the region’s hub yesterday that some had to be turned away.

Currently, almost 76 per cent of eligible adults aged over 16 have had at least one dose of a vaccine and 43 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

Stay up to date with the latest developments of the NSW lockdown. Bookmark the Time Out Sydney news hub.

