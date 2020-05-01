Casula Powerhouse is hosting a virtual talent contest with a cash prize

The competition is open to all creative types who live, work or study in Liverpool.

Has all the extra time you’ve spent stuck at home given you a creative kick? From bedroom pop stars to meme masters and oil painters, the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre (CPAC) wants to share the people’s iso-art and give homebound creatives the chance to win $500.

The competition is open to artwork of any medium, from comedy to cake-decorating, and submissions are welcome regardless of whether they are recorded from your bed with a dodgy smartphone or using state of the art equipment in a home studio.

Before you get all fired up, you should know that this talent contest – aptly named Generator: I Hope I Win $500 – is only open to people who live, work or study in the Liverpool Local Government Area. Your new and original creative project must also have been made since March 1, 2020.

The competition is open to submissions across six categories, and each is eligible for the cash prize. Categories include: My Mood; Isolation Landscape – My View to the Outside; Funny – Make Us LOL; What I’m Grateful For; My Colleagues at Home – Furry or Otherwise; and Visual Narrative – A story in 10 images or less.

Entries are open now, and all finalists will have their work shown on CPAC and Liverpool Council’s digital platforms. The winner of each category will win $500, with second and third prizes of $300 and $100 respectively.

Head to the website to submit your entry, or if you have questions email reception@casulapowerhouse.com.

