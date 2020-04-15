City of Sydney has millions in grants up for grabs

Here’s a little bit of extra good news for those whose businesses have been affected by the lockdown, especially those in the arts, hospo and not-for-profits. Applications are now open for the City of Sydney’s newly announced support measures – a package worth a combined $72.5 million.

The grants are designed to provide relief for cultural, community services and business within the City of Sydney local government area. For small businesses (and for-profit arts organisations) of 19 or fewer employees, there is $2 million in small business grants available to help them adapt their business to the new conditions. Grants are for up to $10,000 per business.

For the arts, $2.25 million has been earmarked for cultural sector resilience grants to help organisations pay their artists and to help independent artists keep working. Not-for-profit cultural organisations can apply for up to $20,000 and sole traders can apply for up to $10,000 to compensate for lost income due to health restrictions.

There are up to 50 creative fellowships worth $20,000 available. These are for individuals and collectives to develop new projects and initiatives during the restrictions.

Community service grants are for not-for-profits and social enterprises who support vulnerable people with food security, digital inclusion and social inclusion in response to the pandemic. From $5,000 to $50,000 per grant is available.

There is also half a million dollars available in ‘Quick Response Grants’ for urgently needed small-scale programs. The grants are for between $2,000 and $5,000 each.

The deadline to apply for most of this funding is by 5pm, Monday 27 April 27, 2020. There is no deadline for Quick Response grants.

If you’ve ever applied for a grant then you know it can be a bit of a complicated process with long waits and red tape. But the City of Sydney realises that every moment counts in the current situation and for that reason they have launched a ‘Small Business Concierge’ service to advise small businesses on getting City of Sydney support – and also help them navigate the support available from state and federal governments. The service can be accessed by calling 02 9265 9333, Mon-Fri 9.30am-4pm. You can alternatively email your enquiry to cityconcierge@cityofsydney.nsw.gov.au.

So why not apply now for help to pay your staff, recalibrate your business, keep making art, feed the hungry or keep your community connected?

The extra support being offered is part of the City of Sydney’s major program of assistance to local businesses that includes the waiving of fees and rent reviews, the fast tracking of capital works projects, and even the less stringent policing of parking.

Got a few questions about the federal government’s JobKeeper allowance? The answers are here.