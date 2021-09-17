The premier has claimed international holidays could resume within weeks, but whether Berejiklian has the authority to do this is another matter

Once 80 per cent of eligible adults in NSW have been fully vaccinated, international borders could potentially reopen, not just for Australians returning from overseas, but also for people departing Australia for international destinations, premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced. This would be the first time international travel would be possible for Australians, without special permission, since March 2020.

“One of the things that we expect to occur at 80 per cent is to consider our international borders. That Aussies returning home through Sydney airport but also our citizens having the opportunity to go overseas when previously they weren’t able to,” Berejiklian said.

However, there has been no clear indication from the federal government, which has exclusive authority to reopen international borders, if this proposal is being considered.

The premier has previously indicated that once 80 per cent of adults were fully vaccinated in the state, NSW would increase the number of Australian citizens and residents repatriated from overseas – a power that is controlled at the state level. However, this is the first time that Berejiklian has clearly suggested that international travel for Australians departing the country could be considered at this level of vaccination coverage. Details still remain scant about who may be eligible to travel overseas or if federal authorities will be controlling these criteria.

Also at the press briefing on September 17, tourism minister Stuart Ayres announced a trial for a seven-day home quarantine as an alternative to hotel quarantine for returning Australians who are fully vaccinated. “Today is an important step for the reopening of NSW to the rest of the world,” Ayres said, adding that 175 flight crew would be part of the trial from the end of September. If the trial is successful, it will not only allow visitors to isolate for a shorter period, it will also make the quarantine process free. Currently, hotel quarantine can cost returning travellers as much as $4,000.

People quarantining will be monitored using location trackers via smartphones, to ensure they are adhering to the stay-at-home order. “This is a light for every Australian who is still overseas and hasn’t been able to return home,” Ayres said, adding that it was a vital step toward revitalising NSW’s tourist economy and that border would not only be reopening for Australians but for international visitors too.

This announcement was foreshadowed earlier this week, with the announcement by Qantas that the airline would be offering international flights again from mid-December if the federal government reopens the borders. At current rates of vaccination, NSW should reach the 80 per cent target by November 22.

Stay up to date with all the latest developments of the NSW lockdown. Bookmark the Time Out Sydney news hub.