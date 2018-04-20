Courtney Barnett announces her first headline Sydney Opera House show

Indie-rock musician Courtney Barnett has announced she’s headlining a Concert Hall show this winter, four years after joining Billy Bragg on the same stage as his support act.

A few lucky Sydneysiders got to see the Melburnian perform at the Lansdowne last night, but for many fans the last time they had the chance to see Barnett was in 2016 at the Enmore or during the Twilight at Taronga series.

In her Saturday August 25 show, you can expect to hear tracks from her second album Tell Me How You Really Feel (which is due to be released on May 18), like her latest single ‘City Looks Pretty’ – but also her signature witty lyrics from the critically-acclaimed debut record Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit.

To watch Barnett rip up the Concert Hall with her grunge, punk-rock energy, make sure you’re ready to buy tickets on Monday April 23. Tickets are $54 and they’re on sale to the general public from noon. Pre-sale tickets will be up for grabs from midday today to Sydney Opera House email subscribers.

