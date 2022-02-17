Dancing, singing and nightclubs are back as NSW government lifts more restrictions

Dust off your glad rags and bust out your dance shoes, because clubbing is back on the cards in NSW! And that’s not all. Singing and dancing in public venues has been reinstated as of Friday 18 February, and QR code check-ins will only be required when entering a nightclub or a music festival. Check-in codes will remain optional in all other public settings. All density limits on hospitality and retail venues will also be scrapped.

Working from home recommendations have also been lifted, with WFH provisions now at employers’ discretion. From Friday, February 25, face masks will no longer be required in indoor public settings, although they will remain mandatory on public transport and high-risk locations like hospitals and aged care facilities. However, masks are still “strongly recommended” by the state’s health experts whenever you are indoors in public.

Despite the state still recording approximately 10,000 new cases a day, with the true figure estimated to be many times higher by many health experts, state premier Dominic Perrottet has said that the state’s priority is now focused on rejuvenating the economy, especially in the Sydney CBD which has been hammered by the loss of large numbers of commuters. “These changes are measures and proportionate to the circumstances we find ourselves in,” Perrottet insisted.

Stay up to date with the latest local news. Bookmark the Time Out Sydney news hub.