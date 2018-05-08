Dendy movie tickets are just $8 this weekend

They're at it again.... the movie ticket price wars are hotting up, with Dendy Opera Quays and Dendy Newtown slashing the price of a standard ticket to just $8.

The offer lasts six days, from Thursday May 10 to Tuesday May 15, and applies to all standard tickets booked online. (Dendy have done away with booking fees too.)

You want Marvel superheroes for a super discount? Love to pay less to see Loveless? Planning on seeing Isle of Dogs but the price is giving you paws?.. You can see what we're doing here, so we'll stop.

We would, however, like to put in a couple of recommendations of films opening on Thursday at Dendy. There's the strange, gory, but giddily romantic Hungarian romance On Body and Soul. Experience one of Australia's best ever live acts in the rousing concert documentary Midnight Oil 1984. And there's a great new film by Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody (Juno, Young Adult) starring Charlize Theron, Tully.

