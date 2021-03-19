Sydney
Din Tai Fung Hot Cross Baos
Photograph: Supplied

Din Tai Fung is making hot cross baos for Easter

This one's for lovers of chocolate-loaded hot cross buns

By Rushani Epa
People can be really picky when it comes to hot cross buns. You might like them filled to the brim with choc chips, or you might like them heavily spiced. Well, we've got a new item that's going to level the playing field. Introducing, hot cross baos.

Michelin-starred dumpling masters Din Tai Fung's Australian branch is here to throw a spanner in the works this Easter. 

Available in Sydney and Melbourne, these limited-edition hot cross baos will take on the form of a pillowy, steamed bao but imitate a traditional hot cross bun with the cross and all. But all isn't as it seems – once you bite into the bao, molten chocolate will pour out. This one's definitely for lovers of chocolate hot crossies. 

The baos will be available from March 22 and are priced at $5.80 for two. They'll be available at all Din Tai Fung locations and can be purchased here for online delivery (in frozen form).

Want to try another spin on the classic HCB? This CBD bakery is doing 'hot cross croissants'.

