Everything you need to know about getting your booster shot

New data suggests a third dose of vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from breakthrough infections and new variants

As of the date of publication, 93.1 per cent of adults in NSW have received two doses of a vaccine – which is pretty bloody impressive. But even though our double-jabbed rates are some of the highest in the world, it's likely most of us will need to go under the needle again. In recent months, to reduce the threat of new variants such as the concerning Omicron strain, the WHO has recommended a third 'booster' dose, six months after being double jabbed, to provide even better protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death. And it just so happens that Australia is one of only a few countries in the world right now that is offering booster shots to all of its residents aged 18 and over.

We've known for a while that boosters were going to be a big part of NSW's reopening strategy. Minister Ayres did not mince words in a press conference back on November 2, saying: "If you want NSW to stay open, you must get your booster shot."

People who have had two doses will still be considered fully vaccinated, and boosters will not be a mandatory requirement in NSW, although the state’s chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has now stated that for people who are immunocompromised, a third shot must be part of their ‘primary immunisation’.

Early evidence from Pfizer and BioNTech, who have been conducting studies into the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine in neutralising the Omicron variant, suggests that a third dose of the vaccine increased the presence of neutralising antibodies by 25-fold, compared to just two doses. You can read the full press release here.

But if you're still unclear on why a third dose is now being recommended, here's an easy-to-follow breakdown of the essential need-to-knows.

What is the COVID-19 booster shot and how is it different to the other vaccines we've already received?

In Australia, the Pfizer vaccine has been approved as a booster shot by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). If you've already had Pfizer as your first two doses, your booster shot will be exactly the same as what you've already received.

What if I've had AstraZeneca or Moderna? Can I get the Pfizer booster shot?

It is safe to have a different booster shot to your two primary doses. However, if you can't have the Pfizer shot for medical reasons, you can have AstraZeneca as your booster instead.

Who is eligible for a booster shot?

Booster doses are currently available to everyone 16 years and over who have had both their primary doses of any COVID-19 vaccine. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) is not currently recommending booster doses for people aged 12-16 or for those who have already had a third dose for medical reasons, such as people who are immunocompromised.

When and how can I get it?

You can book a booster dose if it has been six months or longer since your second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The date of your second jab can be found on your digital vaccination certificate. To book a booster dose, use the COVID-19 Clinic Finder – which also has information on getting help from a translator, booking for someone else or accessible vaccination clinics.