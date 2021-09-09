Everything you need to know about NSW’s 'Roadmap to Freedom'

What shops are open, when you can go back to a theatre and where you can travel once you're fully vaccinated?

Once 70 per cent of eligible adults over the age of 16 have received two doses of a vaccine, shops, hospo venues and gyms will be reopening for fully vaccinated people in NSW, the state premier has announced. An exact date that these freedoms will be introduced is yet to be set, but it will come into effect from the first Monday after the 70 per cent vaccination target is reached. At current rates of vaccination, this could be Monday, October 20.

Both patrons and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated at every one of these venues. Unvaccinated adults will still be subject to existing lockdown rules.

Masks will continue to be mandatory in all indoor settings, including public transport, retail settings, entertainment venues, communal areas of residences, and sporting facilities and gyms, unless you’re engaged in strenuous exercise. All staff in these venues will also be required to be masked at all times when indoors. The staff of outdoor events or in outdoor settings will not be required to wear a mask.

What’s opening?

Hospitality venues, including bars, restaurants and cafés, will be able to reopen to fully vaccinated customers, but all staff must be fully vaccinated. Indoor venues will be subject to the four-square-metre rule and will only be able to offer seated table service. Outdoor spaces, like alfresco dining zones or rooftop bars, will be subject to the two-square-metre rule, and standing while drinking will be allowed.

Retail stores will be able to reopen to fully vaccinated customers, but capacities will be limited as per the four-square-metre rule. Unvaccinated people will only be able to access the “critical retail” that has been open under lockdown.

Personal services, such as hairdressers, barbers, spas, nail salons and beauty parlours will also be able to reopen for fully vaccinated patrons as long as staff have also had two doses. Capacities will be limited to a maximum of five patrons.

Gyms and indoor recreation facilities will also be allowed to welcome back fully vaccinated members, with capacity limited as per the four-square-metre rule. Group classes must be capped to a maximum of 20 people. Sporting facilities including swimming pools can also reopen.

Major recreation venues that are outdoors, such as stadiums, racecourses, theme parks and zoos will reopen with capacities capped as per the four-square-metre rule, or a maximum of 5,000 people.

Up to 500 people will be able to attend a ticketed and seated outdoor event such as a gig or other live performance.

Indoor entertainment and culture venues, such as cinemas, theatres, music halls, museums and galleries will also reopen to fully vaccinated visitors, with capacities capped at 75 per cent.

Trips to regional NSW will be allowed if you’ve had both jabs, and caravan parks and campsites will be allowed to reopen. Carpooling between households will also be allowed to resume.

Where can I go?

Up to five fully vaccinated adults (as well as any number of children) will be allowed to gather in a private residence, and up to 20 fully vaccinated people will be allowed to gather outside.

Weddings will be allowed to have a maximum of 50 guests, with dancing permitted and eating and drinking only while seated. Up to 50 attendees will be allowed at funerals and places of worship can also reopen to fully vaccinated people, although singing will be prohibited.

Unvaccinated people under the age of 16 will be allowed to access outdoor settings, but they will only be allowed to visit indoor venues with members of their household, as long as all the adults of that household are fully vaccinated.

