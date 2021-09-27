Everything you need to know about NSW’s three-phase plan to exit the pandemic by December 1

Where you'll be allowed to go, who you'll be allowed to go with, and when it will all be happening

On September 27, the NSW government unveiled its plans for exiting the pandemic over the next three months, with the expectation that the majority if not all health restrictions could be retired for good by December 1.

Until that date, checking-in at venues, vaccination passports and masks in all indoor settings will remain in place. But details of what rules will be easing, and for whom, once 70 per cent of the population and 80 per cent of the population is vaccinated, have now been outlined.

From October 11

What’s opening?

Hospitality venues, including bars, restaurants and cafés, will be able to reopen to fully vaccinated customers, but all staff must also be fully vaccinated. Indoor venues will be subject to the four-square-metre rule and will only be able to offer seated table service. Outdoor spaces, like alfresco dining zones or rooftop bars, will be subject to the two-square-metre rule, and standing while drinking will be allowed. Group books at all hospitality venues will be capped at a maximum of 20 guests.

Retail stores will be able to reopen to fully vaccinated customers, but capacities will be limited as per the four-square-metre rule. Unvaccinated people will only be able to access the “critical retail” that has been open under lockdown.

Personal services, such as hairdressers, barbers, spas, nail salons and beauty parlours will also be able to reopen for fully vaccinated patrons as long as staff have also had two doses. Capacities will be limited to a maximum of five patrons.

Gyms and indoor recreation facilities will also be allowed to welcome back fully vaccinated members, with capacity limited as per the four-square-metre rule. Group classes must be capped to a maximum of 20 people. Sporting facilities including swimming pools can also reopen.

Major recreation venues that are outdoors, such as stadiums, racecourses, theme parks and zoos will reopen with capacities capped as per the four-square-metre rule, or a maximum of 5,000 people.

Up to 500 people will be able to attend a ticketed and seated outdoor event such as a gig or other live performance.

Indoor entertainment and culture venues, such as cinemas, theatres, music halls, museums and galleries will also reopen to fully vaccinated visitors, with capacities capped at 75 per cent or the maximum allowed by the four-square-metre rule (whichever is larger).

Trips to regional NSW from Greater Sydney will no longer be allowed – they had originally been included in the original 'roadmap to freedom' but this has been revised.

Where can I go?

Up to five fully vaccinated adults (as well as any number of children) will be allowed to gather in a private residence, and up to 20 fully vaccinated people will be allowed to gather outside.

Weddings will be allowed to have a maximum of 50 guests, with dancing permitted and eating and drinking only while seated. Up to 50 attendees will be allowed at funerals and places of worship can also reopen to fully vaccinated people, although singing will be prohibited.

Unvaccinated people under the age of 16 will be allowed to access outdoor settings, but they will only be allowed to visit indoor venues with members of their household, as long as all the adults of that household are fully vaccinated.

Statewide travel is not permitted, and those who need to access regional NSW for work will continue to require a permit to do so.

Employers must allow their staff to work from home if it is possible to do so.

Once 80 per cent of the population is vaccinated (projected to be by October 18)

What’s opening?

Distancing rules and capacity limits for hospitality, retail and personal services venues and major outdoor recreation facilities remain the same as per the rules above, however you will be able to enjoy a drink standing in a bar or pub.

Community sport involving more than five fully vaccinated adults will be allowed to recommence.

Private gatherings in a residence will be allowed up to ten guests, so long as all adults present are fully vaccinated, and up to 20 vaccinated guests can gather outside.

Controlled ticketed seated events can host up to 500 attendees, and other Covid-safe gatherings can host up to 200 attendees.

Unvaccinated people will be allowed to attend a place of worship, but this is the only public setting they will be allowed to enter beyond those already outlined under the current lockdown rules.

Where can I go?

All fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel freely throughout NSW. It is not yet clear if interstate or international travel will be permitted, but the federal government’s four-phase place to reopen does cite the 80 per cent vaccination target as the trigger to reopen international borders.

All limits on guest numbers for weddings and funerals will also be lifted, but they will need to conform to the venue's four-square-metre rules and all guests must be fully vaccinated.

Caravan parks and campgrounds can welcome back holidaymakers from Greater Sydney and carpooling outside of households will be allowed to recommence.

Working from home recommendations remain the same.

From December 1

All hospitality, entertainment, amusement and retail venues will be allowed to increase their indoor capacity as per the two-square-metre rule.

Personal services such as hairdressers, spas, tattoo studios and similar will also be allowed to increase their capacities as per the two-square-metre rule.

Nightclubs and amusement centres will be allowed to reopen with capacities capped as per the four-square-metre rule.

There will be no limits on the number of people that can attend a private gathering or informal outdoor gatherings.

Working from home arrangements will be at the employer's descretion.

Unvaccinated people will be allowed to access all public settings and venues from this date, although it is unclear if they will be required to declare their vaccination status when entering a venue or if vaccine passports will no longer be required from this date. Unvaccinated people will also be allowed to do community sport, attend outdoor gatherings and private indoor gatherings.

Masks will still be required on public transport, on planes and in airports, and front of house staff in hospitality and entertainment venues will also need to be masked.

Gladys Berejiklian has said she's uncomfortable with the term 'Freedom Day'. Here's why she's right.