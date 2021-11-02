Everything you need to know about NSW’s three-phase plan to exit the pandemic by December 15

Where you'll be allowed to go, who you'll be allowed to go with, and when it will all be happening

On October 15, NSW's brand new premier Dominic Perrottet announced yet more changes to the former premier's three-phase reopening strategy (including some claims that were later quashed by the prime minister).

What hasn't changed is that access to all public venues will be strictly limited to only fully vaccinated people until December 1. More than 70 per cent of adults in NSW have now been fully inoculated and more than 90 per cent have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

Here are the details of what life in NSW will look like between now and December 1.

From October 18

What’s opening?

Distancing rules and capacity limits for hospitality, retail and personal services venues and major outdoor recreation facilities remain the same as per the rules above, however you will be able to enjoy a drink standing in a bar or pub.

Dancing is permitted inside and outdoors at hospitality venues, however (somewhat strangely) nightclubs, which are permitted to open for seated drinking, may not open their dancefloors.

Community sport involving more than five fully vaccinated adults will be allowed to recommence.

Private gatherings in a residence will be allowed up to 20 guests, so long as all adults present are fully vaccinated, and up to 50 vaccinated guests can gather outside.

Controlled ticketed seated events can host up to 3000 attendees, but large venues will be able to apply for special exemptions to host up to 5000 people at controlled outdoor events, depending on their Covid-safe plans.

Unvaccinated people will be allowed to attend a place of worship, but this is the only public setting they will be allowed to enter beyond those already outlined under the current lockdown rules.

Schools will be allowed to reopen from October 25.

Where can I go?

All limits on guest numbers for weddings and funerals will also be lifted, but they will need to conform to the venue's four-square-metre rules and all guests must be fully vaccinated.

Caravan parks and campgrounds can welcome back holidaymakers from Greater Sydney and carpooling outside of households will be allowed to recommence.

Working from home recommendations remain the same, but those who are required to work in an office setting will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors. Staff in hospitality settings will still be required to wear a mask.

However, regional travel, which had been part of the original second phase of the roadmap, will now be delayed until November 1.

From November 1

Where can I go?

Just about anywhere you want, as long as it's outside of Australia. The country's international borders will reopen for Australian citizens, residents and their immediate families from this date. However, despite the assertions of the premier Dominic Perrottet, international tourists will not be able to enter. The power to grant entry visas for international tourists, students and skilled migrants remains with the commonwealth, and as of the time of publication, no plans to allow non-Aussies into the country have been confirmed.

From November 8

All hospitality, entertainment, amusement and retail venues will be allowed to increase their indoor capacity as per the two-square-metre rule.

Personal services such as hairdressers, spas, tattoo studios and similar will also be allowed to increase their capacities as per the two-square-metre rule.

Nightclubs and amusement centres will be allowed to reopen with capacities capped as per the two-square-metre rule.

Swimming pools can open for all activites including inflatables and slides. In gyms, group classes will remain capped at a maximum of 20 participants.

There will be no limits on the number of people that can attend a private gathering or informal outdoor gatherings.

Working from home arrangements will remain encouraged but this is under review and may be lifted.

Masks will still be required on public transport, on planes and in airports, and in all indoor settings until December 15.

From December 15 or once 95 per cent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated

Unvaccinated people will be allowed to access all public settings and venues from this date, although it is unclear if they will be required to declare their vaccination status when entering a venue or if vaccine passports will no longer be required from this date. Unvaccinated people will also be allowed to do community sport, attend outdoor gatherings and private indoor gatherings.