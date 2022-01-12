Explained: here’s how to register a positive RAT result via the Service NSW app

As of January 12, it is mandatory for all positive RAT results to be lodged with the state government via the Service NSW app. Failure to do so could land you a fine of $1000. While the initial rollout of vaccine passports last November was fraught with issues for many people attempting to link Medicare accounts and vaccine certificates to their phone, the process for uploading a positive RAT test is far more streamlined.

First, you will need to download the Service NSW app if you haven’t done so already. You can find this in the appropriate app store for your device.

Service NSW

Once you have logged into your Service NSW app you will find a button on the home page titled COVID-19 Resources. Click through.

Service NSW

On the next screen, scroll down to just below the ‘Latest Statistics' section, to the ‘Rapid Antigen Testing’ section. Click the button that reads ‘Register a positive test result’.

Service NSW

You will then be sent to a new page via a web browser, with the option to log into your MyServiceNSW account or continue as a guest. Even though you are already signed to your MyService NSW account in your app, you will still need to input your login information again here unless you click guest.

Service NSW

You will then be able to register your positive result, including information on whether you have symptoms, your vaccination status, whether you have underlying medical issues that could be a factor in your recovery, whether you are pregnant, whether you are concerned that you will be unable to take care of yourself or your family and if you identify as a person of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander or Pacific Islander origin.

Once you have made your declaration, you will be directed to useful information and if necessary, access to further medical care. This is the primary reason to register your positive RAT result: not only so there is a more realistic picture of how many people are infectious in the community but also so you can access the care you need to recover from the virus.

In search of a RAT test? This online map shows where they may be in stock.