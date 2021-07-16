Fancy yourself as something of Dora the explorer? Well the Australian National Maritime Museum has the online game you've been searching for. While the bathtub might be as undersea as we can get right now, Wreck Seeker lets you dive headlong into the oceans on the hunt for sunken treasure.

The game lets you play the role of a maritime archaeologist, getting your research on as you explore some of these sunken wonders of ye olde world. Designed with a little help from Roar Film, Screen Tasmania and Screen Australia, the game lets you investigate wrecks from across the centuries. Before you dive on in, you get to chat to eye-witnesses from the time, as well as historians looking back. You're then tasked with figuring out which resources are the most useful. Once you’ve gathered all the information you need, you can plot an X marks the spot on a map where you think the ship went down, then get to exploring.

While it’s technically designed for school kids aged 10-15, we reckon it’s pretty fun and fascinating for folks of all ages. And let’s face it, if you’re still scooting around gleefully in Mario Kart, you can hardly snub stuff aimed at teenagers, amirite? Not to mention the fact that sitting around at home requires an endless supply of entertainment. You can have a go here, and while you’re splish-splashing around, you may as well check out the museum’s previous gaming efforts here and here too. There are heaps to sea (geddit?) and do elsewhere on the museum’s website too.

