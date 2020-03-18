Fade to black: Sydney Film Festival is cancelled

Inevitable, but still a shock: the Sydney Film Festival has announced that for the first year in its history the event won't be going ahead.

Planned for June 3-14, the 2020 festival fell within the NSW Public Health Order banning public events of more than 500 people, which is currently in place until June 14.

Festival director Nashen Moodley promises that the festival will return in 2021. "In changing and challenging times, the Festival is proud to be the forum where we collectively discover and discuss the world and our times through the medium of film,” says Moodley.

Ticket holders to the 2020 festival will be offered 2021 replacements and refunds in the coming days.

