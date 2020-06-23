Famous Japanese fusion restaurant Nobu is finally coming to Sydney

It seems that when there's a Crown, there's a Nobu not far behind. Renowned Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa's third Australian restaurant, much like his outfits in Melbourne and Perth, will be situated inside a Crown complex – this time, the towering skyscraper still under construction at the Barangaroo Reserve.

Classically trained Matsuhisa has been widely recognised as at the forefront of inventive, masterfully crafted Japanese cuisine. Hailing from Saitama in Japan, Matsuhisa refined and expanded his culinary skills living in Lima, Peru. In 1993, he opened up his first Nobu restaurant in Tribeca, New York City, spotlighting creative dishes fashioned through Japanese techniques and infused with South American flavours. Signature dishes like Matsuhisa's black cod with miso and the yellowtail tuna with jalapeño have stood the test of time, and will feature on Sydney Nobu's menu.

Sydney's Nobu is slated to open in December 2020, and will join a host of fine dining outlets in the complex. Clare Smyth, another chef whose reputation precedes her, will also be opening a restaurant in the complex in February 2021 – her Notting Hill outpost, Core by Clare Smyth, has been awarded two Michelin stars.

Nobu will be situated in the Crown Towers, which looks out over the green space of Barangaroo Reserve and the nearby wharf. The Tower has already overtaken its competition to become the city's tallest residential building, with 75 floors set over 271 metres. As well as luxury residential apartments, the Crown Towers will feature a spa, gaming facilities, retail outlets, dining, and 349 hotel rooms.

