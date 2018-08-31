Every avid adventurer knows the key to successfully exploring new territory is having a step-by-step plan. Now, the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service have taken yards off the organisation process with their new, free app that collates all the essential information about national parks into one neat little bubble on your mobile phone.

The app helps you explore the trails and naturally pristine spots in your region by suggesting trips to nearby national parks and giving tips about outdoorsy things to do. It’s helpfully categorised by location and activity type – you’ll be able to find lookouts, picnic spots, significant Indigenous sites, walking and cycling tracks, historic buildings and nearby accommodation from camping to rentable cottages.

There’s more than 225 national parks registered on the app, and around 50 of those are spectacular Sydney locations like the Royal National Park and Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park.

It’s got some other neat features, like a favourites tab to keep track of your bucket-list excursions, and the option to download the complete guide to any national park, so you have all the information regardless of spotty network service.

They’ve got a pretty good layout of useful facts in there, too. They detail if the park is accessible for people of all abilities, if there’s bathrooms and other facilities, and the length, difficulty and time frames for any walks, hikes or bike rides within the park’s borders.

