Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
An Etihad plane flying in the sky
Photograph: Md Shaifuzzaman Ayon | Wikimedia Commons

FOMO about everyone’s Europe trips? You could drop everything and fly there yourself from Sydney thanks to this Etihad flash sale

Etihad Airways is gifting Aussies with some dangerously cheap flights to Rome, Paris, Copenhagen and more

Lisa Hamilton
Written by
Lisa Hamilton
Advertising

Sick of all the Mediterranean moments that have been flooding your Instagram feed for months on end? The best cure for FOMO is getting involved yourself, and Etihad Airlines are helping Aussies do that – they’ve just announced a pre-summer sale that sees a bunch of their flights from Sydney and Melbourne to Europe are hugely slashed. 

You may want to go from Sydney to Paris for $1,249 (that’s the return Economy price, minus fees and surcharges – not each way) and be on the Champs-Élysées for some window (or real) shopping. 

You could fly from Sydney to Milan for $1,399. Or from Sydney to Copenhagen or Beirut for just $1,559 return. 

Their flights to the Middle East are also significantly reduced – though they’ll cost you a bit more than getting to Europe. For instance, you can fly to Cairo for $2,079.

The catch: You’ll need to have some leave up your sleeve, because the sale is open for travel between October 4 and November 22 – so you’ll be hitting the Northern Hemisphere’s autumn season. And while Europe gets a lot of attention during the summer months, there's a lot to love about travelling outside of the peak season: smaller crowds, cheaper prices and less sizzling temps.

Another perk is that you'll get to travel on a five-star flight with Etihad Airways being rated as a five-star global airline for the third consecutive year, according to the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). The airline was awarded the title of best economy class at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards. 

If you’ve skipped a holiday this year, this might be the sign you’ve been waiting for. The Etihad Airways pre-summer sale has just opened, and it will end soon, on October 3, 2023. Check out the full list of destinations available in the pre-summer sale and book your tickets here.

Recommended:

Will astronomical airfares drop any time soon? We break it down

Australia has ranked in the top five best countries in the world, and we're feeling pretty smug about it

Qantas unveils hectic new First and Business class cabins and you could basically live in them

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.