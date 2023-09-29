Sick of all the Mediterranean moments that have been flooding your Instagram feed for months on end? The best cure for FOMO is getting involved yourself, and Etihad Airlines are helping Aussies do that – they’ve just announced a pre-summer sale that sees a bunch of their flights from Sydney and Melbourne to Europe are hugely slashed.

You may want to go from Sydney to Paris for $1,249 (that’s the return Economy price, minus fees and surcharges – not each way) and be on the Champs-Élysées for some window (or real) shopping.

You could fly from Sydney to Milan for $1,399. Or from Sydney to Copenhagen or Beirut for just $1,559 return.

Their flights to the Middle East are also significantly reduced – though they’ll cost you a bit more than getting to Europe. For instance, you can fly to Cairo for $2,079.

The catch: You’ll need to have some leave up your sleeve, because the sale is open for travel between October 4 and November 22 – so you’ll be hitting the Northern Hemisphere’s autumn season. And while Europe gets a lot of attention during the summer months, there's a lot to love about travelling outside of the peak season: smaller crowds, cheaper prices and less sizzling temps.

Another perk is that you'll get to travel on a five-star flight with Etihad Airways being rated as a five-star global airline for the third consecutive year, according to the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). The airline was awarded the title of best economy class at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards.

If you’ve skipped a holiday this year, this might be the sign you’ve been waiting for. The Etihad Airways pre-summer sale has just opened, and it will end soon, on October 3, 2023. Check out the full list of destinations available in the pre-summer sale and book your tickets here.

