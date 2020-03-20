Food delivery services are offering "no-contact" delivery now

Expecting dinner delivered tonight? The major food delivery services will now do it without violating your lockdown, leaving your order by your door and messaging you to let you know it’s there.

Deliveroo, Menulog and Uber Eats have all announced they are offering “no-contact” deliveries. Another business, DoorDash, is going one step further and temporarily making all deliveries no-contact by default. However, DoorDash customers will still have the choice to select “hand it to me” if they prefer, and can leave additional instructions for the driver.

Delivery businesses are also seeming to pivot towards compassion, with DoorDash waiving both delivery fees and the commission fees they charge restaurants with the intention of improving sales for its restaurant partners.

In addition, DoorDash is providing financial support to its delivery staff who are quarantined or diagnosed with COVID-19. It’s not without conditions however: drivers must have been active on the DoorDash platform for at least 60 days and have completed at least 30 deliveries in the last 30 days.

This puts DoorDash in line with Deliveroo, who last week announced a 'hardship fund' for its riders who contract the COVID-19 virus or have been instructed to be in isolation by a medical authority.