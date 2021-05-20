Sydney
Plants
Four-storey CBD makeup haven Mecca is giving away free plants this weekend

As if you needed another excuse to make a trip

Divya Venkataraman
Whether your idea of self-care is being surrounded by plant life or slathering yourself in Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, beauty retailer Mecca has got you sorted this weekend.

The four-storey CBD treasure trove of all things beauty, skincare, haircare and perfumes – the largest cosmetics megastore in the Southern Hemisphere – is currently hosting a live installation of plants at the heart of its ground floor, courtesy of florist Candy MT. It features hundreds of leafy friends, from clematis to thyme, salvias to sage, rosemary and rosehip. But come this Sunday, when the installation is dismantled, Mecca is planning to give these green beauts away, for free, on a first-come first-served basis.

The installation wraps up, on Sunday, May 23 from 10am. It's only for the first 200 customers on the day, and each person is limited to just one plant. 

Find Mecca's flagship store at 436 George Street, Sydney 2000. 

