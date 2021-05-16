Frankie’s Pizza is set to be demolished to make way for a Sydney Metro station

Whether you went there for the pizza, the live music, the pinball machines, or its worst-kept-secret backroom speakeasy, Frankie’s is a venue that holds a lot of great memories for many a Sydneysider. But late-night kick-ons at this legendary CBD dive bar are soon to become a thing of the past, as its location on Hunter Street is set to be demolished to make way for the expanding Sydney Metro, the city’s ambitious new $27 billion public transport network.

Frankie’s fate was revealed last week when the state government announced that plans for the Metro West line would include stations between Pyrmont Bridge Road and Union Street near the Star Casino and in the CBD at Hunter Street, requiring the demolition of a city block including the basement where Frankie's has been located since 2012.

A render of the planned Hunter Street metro station | Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Metro

However, all is not lost for fans of Frankie’s. NSW transport minister Andrew Constance, in a statement given to the Sydney Morning Herald, pledged to relocate the bar to new digs.

“Frankie’s is an important part of Sydney’s live music scene and we will make sure it is properly supported during this challenging time,” Constance said. “Sydney Metro is assigning Frankie’s a dedicated acquisition manager to guide them through this process and to help find another location.”

The NSW Just Terms Act ensures that owners and tenants forced to move for infrastructure projects like the Sydney Metro are compensated for relocation and fit-out on a like-for-like basis. The first lines of the Sydney Metro are due to come online in 2024.

Stay up to date with all the latest city news by bookmarking the Time Out Sydney news feed.