Freedoms for vaccinated people in NSW brought forward while unvaxxed freedoms delayed

November 8 will now be the date that almost all restrictions for vaccinated people will be lifted

Premier Dominic Perrotet has announced major changes to NSW's reopening roadmap, which will be cause for celebration for the vaccinated residents of the state, but disappointing for the small percentage of the population still electing to remain unjabbed.

A number of freedoms that had been due to come into effect from December 1 will now return from midnight on November 8:

All hospitality, entertainment, amusement and retail venues will be allowed to increase their indoor capacity as per the two-square-metre rule.

Indoor pools will be allowed to offer all activities including inflatables and slides. However, gym classes will remain capped at a maximum of 20 participants.

Personal services such as hairdressers, spas, tattoo studios and similar will also be allowed to increase their capacities as per the two-square-metre rule.

Nightclubs and amusement centres will be allowed to reopen with capacities capped as per the two-square-metre rule and dancefloors will be allowed to reopen in nightclub settings.

There will be no limits on the number of people that can attend a private gathering or informal outdoor gatherings.

Ticketed outdoor events will be able to increase capacities based on a Covid-Safe plan.

Working from home arrangements will be at the employer's discretion from December 1, although according to health minister Brad Hazzard, this arrangement is "under review" and may be brought forward.

Mask wearing will still be required in indoor settings and public transport until December 15.

Restrictions on unvaccinated people in NSW, which are currently similar to lockdown conditions, were due to lift on December 1. However, Perrorett has pushed this date back to December 15 or once 95 per cent of the adult population over 16 have been fully vaccinated, whichever date comes first. Perrottet said that this was to incentivise the small minority of people choosing to avoid vaccination to come forward and be inoculated.

Dr Kerry Chant said that the age group between 12-34 in NSW had the lowest vaccination rates but were also the demographic that had driven outbreaks, adding that it was vital for younger people to be vaccinated.

