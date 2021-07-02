Sydney
Cocktails with chocolate on the side
Get DIY Dulce de Leche Espresso Martini cocktail kits from Messina delivered to your door

The dessert kings have teamed up with Cocktail Porter on a sweet, spiked delivery

Alannah Maher
In a time where nothing much has been certain, at least we can rely on the gelato and dessert kings at Messina to keep kicking it up a notch with its fantastical range of sweet treats – and this time, the treats are spiked with coffee and vodka. 

Messina is partnering with Cocktail Porter again to deliver cocktail kits all over the country with everything you need to shake up some Dulce de Leche Espresso Martinis. Sweet as! The classic Espresso Martini gets levelled up with the rich, caramel flavour of dulce de leche, hazelnut and coconut in this over-the-top tipple. These tasty little numbers originally dropped for Christmas and the elves saw fit to roll them back out. They’re available for delivery now, and whether you call it a lockdown miracle or a Christmas in July miracle, we’d just be happy to wake up to find one dropped down our chimney, thanks very much. 

In the kit you'll find a step-by-step method card and all the ingredients you’ll need: premium Ketel One vodka, Mr Black coffee liqueur, premium cold-drip coffee, sugar syrup, and Messina's dulce de leche topping (shake it hard to create that foamy head), plus a jar of Messina's chocolate hazelnut spread and shaved coconut to rim your glass with (or sprinkle on top if you don't have that kind of skill). 

The kits come in two sizes: a mini kit creating six bar-style cocktails for $85, and a large kit making 18 cocktails for $149. You can order it here. Or, if you’re ready to go steady with Cocktail Porter, you can sign up for a monthly subscription ($75-$135 per month) that gets you a cocktail box delivered to your door every four weeks for a sweet discount here

