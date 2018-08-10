Glamp in one of the world’s largest privately owned gardens

Luxury pop-up glamping company Simple Pleasures are setting up camp in the spectacular 160-acre grounds of Mayfield Garden, Oberon, this spring and you can book in for the ultimate posh sleepover now.

Guests will have exclusive nighttime access to the gardens, which claims to be the Southern Hemisphere’s largest privately owned cool climate garden.

For the $325 price tag (for two people per night), you’ll get a proper bed inside a luxe bell tent. Bookings include a paddock-to-plate barbecue dinner taken alfresco, created with at least 80 per cent of the produce coming directly from Mayfield Farm.

The garden is a relatively new tourist attraction (the owners used to restrict open days to one a year, now it’s open daily). It has an 80-metre waterfall, a kitchen garden and six acres of water garden, plus an aviary, an English rose garden and a blue stone chapel.

‘Glamping in the Garden’ is available from September 21-November 17. Bookings are open now and you can find Mayfield in Oberon, NSW 2787.

Canberra's huge flower festival returns with nighttime viewings.