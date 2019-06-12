Glebe Foreshore Parks is getting a makeover this month

If you’re a regular sardine commuter on the light rail journey from Dulwich Hill towards the CBD, you’ll soon be passing a shiny-new green space as you chug along the Glebe Foreshore. The City of Sydney has announced new developments to the parklands between Glebe and Annandale that will replace the graffitied industrial area along the Crescent with cycleways, grassy picnic spots, public barbecue facilities, exercise equipment and a banging new skate park.

The new space will connect with the conglomerate of greenery along the foreshore, starting at the very dog-friendly Federal Park and winding all the way to Blackwattle Bay. The spruced up space will also reopen the heritage viaduct arches, allowing inner-city parkland explorers to venture through to other parks along the Crescent, creating 27.5 hectares of connected greenery.

Families heading to the fully sick skate park – which will feature ledges, banks, kerbs, walls, rails, stairs and a freestanding mini ramp – will also find the nearby playground has received a makeover with a focus on catering to kids of all abilities.

The developments will kick off in June, and are estimated to be completed by early 2020.

Keen to explore more exciting city developments? Check out the huge theatre opening in Western Sydney.