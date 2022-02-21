Following a day in which commuters were left stranded as the government and rail unions traded blows via the press, a minor respite from the travel chaos was granted, with the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) announcing that limited train services would be restored in Sydney on Tuesday, February 22. Claiming the NSW government, which declared all train services across Greater Sydney cancelled on February 21, had “backed down”, a statement from the union welcomed the decision to allow rail services to resume, although it warned that journeys “may be disjointed”.

While trains are running on all of the lines that had been suspended on the 21st, the number of trains on the tracks has been significantly reduced, with services running at a minimum 30-minute frequency throughout the day. All express services will also be cancelled, with all trains now stopping at every station, which could see journey times double or even triple in some instances.

However, there will also be 150 rail replacement bus services operating across all major rail corridors to supplement the strained bus network which was inundated with passengers on the 21st of February. There will also be two pop-up commuter car parks created at Moore Park and Rosehill Gardens to allow commuters to drive themselves where possible.

The reduced services are due to new industrial action from the Rail, Tram and Bus Union, which will go ahead with the partial strike it had originally planned for the 21st, prior to the NSW government's snap worker lock-out across the rail network.

Sydney Trains is encouraging travellers who typically rely on the rail to find alternative travel options wherever possible, adding that the limited services running on the 22nd were to support frontline workers and commuters who are unable to find other means of transport.

While trains are back on the tracks, there is still a threat of further rail disruptions in the coming days as talks continue to falter between the NSW government and the RTBU. Sydney Trains boss Matthew Longland urged commuters to avoid travel by rail where possible and to check on the status of services before attempting any journies by train.

Stay up to date with the latest developments of this evolving story – bookmark the Time Out Sydney news hub.