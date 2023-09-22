Sydney
glossy black cockatoo sitting in a tree
Photograph: Kureha.Durant, CC | Wikimedia Commons | Glossy Black Cockatoo

GOOD NEWS: Endangered glossy black cockatoos have been discovered living in this part of NSW for the first time in 20 years

One of Australia's most threatened species of cockatoo has set up home in NSW – which will help conservation efforts

Lisa Hamilton
Alice Ellis
Written by
Lisa Hamilton
Written by
Alice Ellis
Gather ‘round ornithophiles (bird lovers!) and flap on up to NSW's mid-north coast – a group of conservationists are celebrating the discovery of glossy black cockatoo nests up that way. This is a huge coop, considering this is the first time this rare bird has been seen in this area in more than 20 years. It's been a particularly grave time for the threatened species, after half of their habitat was wiped out during the devastating 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires that destroyed so much bushland. So to see them in this new home is incredible.

The glossy black cockatoo nests were uncovered thanks to the help of some passionate local citizens who have been surveying areas in the Nambucca, Bellingen, Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley regions hoping to make a discovery. The group of 60 citizens who call themselves the ‘Glossy Squad’ worked in collaboration with the NSW Government to find signs of the rare bird, which is known as Biliirrgan in the local Gumbaynggirr country language.

In an interview with ABC News, NSW Department of Planning and Environment senior threatened species officer Brian Hawkins said the tireless work of the volunteers will have a huge impact on conservation and the protection of the rare bird. "It's a massive step forward, glossy black cockatoos are among the most-threatened species of cockatoos in Australia and are listed as vulnerable in NSW," said Dr Hawkins.

"Finding nests means we can learn whether the birds are breeding successfully. It's a great foundation that will help us study the bird and work out the best way to conserve them."

If you’re travelling to the NSW mid-north coast, look out for Biliirrgan in the trees.

Want more good nature news?

A secret koala colony has been discovered north west of Sydney

A record release of endangered baby seahorses has gone down in Sydney Harbour

A healthy platypus has been found living in an urban Sydney waterway for the first time since 1998

