One of Australia's most threatened species of cockatoo has set up home in NSW – which will help conservation efforts

Gather ‘round ornithophiles (bird lovers!) and flap on up to NSW's mid-north coast – a group of conservationists are celebrating the discovery of glossy black cockatoo nests up that way. This is a huge coop, considering this is the first time this rare bird has been seen in this area in more than 20 years. It's been a particularly grave time for the threatened species, after half of their habitat was wiped out during the devastating 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires that destroyed so much bushland. So to see them in this new home is incredible.

The glossy black cockatoo nests were uncovered thanks to the help of some passionate local citizens who have been surveying areas in the Nambucca, Bellingen, Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley regions hoping to make a discovery. The group of 60 citizens who call themselves the ‘Glossy Squad’ worked in collaboration with the NSW Government to find signs of the rare bird, which is known as Biliirrgan in the local Gumbaynggirr country language.

In an interview with ABC News, NSW Department of Planning and Environment senior threatened species officer Brian Hawkins said the tireless work of the volunteers will have a huge impact on conservation and the protection of the rare bird. "It's a massive step forward, glossy black cockatoos are among the most-threatened species of cockatoos in Australia and are listed as vulnerable in NSW," said Dr Hawkins.

"Finding nests means we can learn whether the birds are breeding successfully. It's a great foundation that will help us study the bird and work out the best way to conserve them."

If you're travelling to the NSW mid-north coast, look out for Biliirrgan in the trees.





