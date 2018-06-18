Got a neat idea for a TV or web series? Pitch it

It's a golden age for bingeworthy screen entertainment, with greater demand and consumption than ever across multiple platforms. If you reckon you have the seed of the idea for the next Handmaid's Tale or GLOW then listen up. The Australian Academy for Cinema and Television Arts is fostering ideas for scripted shows by Australian creatives with a new competition called AACTA Pitch. People from any background or level of experience are invited to enter.

Up to eight finalists will be selected to participate in the final AACTA Pitch event in August at Event Cinemas Bondi Junction in Sydney. Finalists will have the opportunity to screen their trailer and pitch their series in front of a live audience, including a judging panel of figures from the worlds of television, online, production, development and commissioning. Finalists from interstate will be provided with flights and accommodation.

The prize is $5,000 in cash as well as feedback and mentorship opportunities from AACTA, participating production companies, development executives and screen craft practitioners. The AACTA Pitch winner will also receive post-production support from Spectrum Films to the value of $5,000 and tickets to the AACTA Awards. All shortlisted finalists will receive a year’s AFI/AACTA membership.

AACTA CEO Damien Twewalla says the competition is an "opportunity for these creatives to present their ideas to some of our industry’s key content commissioners and producers, network build and hone their vitally important pitching skills”.

Entrants are required to pitch a scripted series by providing a pilot or proof of concept. An entry fee of $50 applies.

What's this new Australian sci-fi film everyone is raving about?