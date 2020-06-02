Gyms, tattoo studios, spas and massage parlours in NSW will reopen on June 13

Sports and fitness venues will be limited to 100 users at any one time

Just as people across the state are beginning to enjoy the extra freedoms of eased restrictions on June 1, another big announcement has dropped about businesses that will be allowed to recommence trading from June 13.

Gyms, yoga studios and dance studios will be allowed to reopen, with a maximum of ten people per class, and a maximum of 100 users per venue at any one time. Indoor pools and community centres will also be allowed to reopen under the same conditions. Deputy premier John Barilaro said that these restrictions could be potentially lifted further in July.

Tattoo studios, massage parlours, spas and saunas will also be allowed to reopen, with certain health provisions in place (though these are yet to be determined).

On July 1, community sport for people under the age of 18, such as school sport, will also be allowed to recommence.

The announcement comes as NSW continues to show a low threshold of new cases, having recorded six consecutive days without any identified instances of community transmission.

Remember, as restrictions ease physical distancing rules are more important than ever. Here's everything you need to know.

